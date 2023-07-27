SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 368.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 109.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Masimo Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $119.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.