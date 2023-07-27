SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,081 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.77.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

