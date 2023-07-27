SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,548,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 430,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Zai Lab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of ZLAB stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,327. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $53.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.43. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 177.42%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

