SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 273.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GXO. Barclays upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.