SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,863,000 after acquiring an additional 183,580 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 123,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,583. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KROS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

