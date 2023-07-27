SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,584 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1,558.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,743,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,792,000 after buying an additional 1,638,186 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 963.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 201,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 182,375 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 260,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,888,000 after buying an additional 171,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 432,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,670,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.68. 6,099,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,813. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.89.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

