SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.96. 684,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.80 and its 200 day moving average is $209.02.

Insider Activity

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

