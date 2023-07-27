SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 161.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.98. 718,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. UBS Group began coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

