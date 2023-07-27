SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 136.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Masco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,148,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,861. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $61.72.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. Masco’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,151 shares of company stock worth $16,606,832 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.46.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

