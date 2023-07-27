SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.1 %

PHM traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $84.30. 4,216,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,761. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

