SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 749.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

PTEN stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,874 shares in the company, valued at $28,001,210.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,619. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

