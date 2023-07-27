SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 698.7% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,101,000 after buying an additional 622,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Trading Down 4.0 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $164.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.