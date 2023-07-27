SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 166.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 313.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $749,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,425 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

