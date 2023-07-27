SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 323.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,568,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,074,000 after purchasing an additional 92,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,226,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,232,000 after purchasing an additional 230,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after buying an additional 244,405 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,783,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,235,000 after buying an additional 295,911 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

LiveRamp Stock Up 0.9 %

RAMP stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $148.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.