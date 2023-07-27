SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOUR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.32. 458,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,592. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

