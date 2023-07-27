SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.22 Million in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,370 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 665.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 86.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 40.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $58,476,434.37. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 115,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock worth $72,700,485. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 941,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,285. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.