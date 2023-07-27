SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 65.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. 574,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,889. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Further Reading

