SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 67.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total value of $321,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,015,307.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total value of $321,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,015,307.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,332 shares of company stock worth $22,931,006 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.86.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $164.48 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.01.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

