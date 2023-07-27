SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 29.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Trupanion by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $82.49.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

