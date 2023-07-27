SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 13,839 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Buckle by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Buckle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Buckle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Buckle stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKE. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

