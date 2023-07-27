SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 19,636 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 201.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.