SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 26,636 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 469.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,852,000 after purchasing an additional 940,888 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,182,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,259,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Brinker International by 855.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 293,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 263,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. 536,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,010. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

