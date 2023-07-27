SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 30,898 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 616.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,675 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,077 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 871,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,645,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,004,000 after purchasing an additional 860,740 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

