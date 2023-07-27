SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,775 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $97.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.