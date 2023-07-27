SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,957,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,158,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,766,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,982,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

GRMN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.62. 750,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.85. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.23.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.