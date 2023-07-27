SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 30.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 60.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,289 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 62.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sonos by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 201,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock worth $141,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.82, a PEG ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $304.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.82 million. Research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

