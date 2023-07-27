SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Insider Activity

Gentex Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

