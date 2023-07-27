SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 269.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 799,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $150.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

