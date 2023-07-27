SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,589,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 702,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,306,000 after buying an additional 679,595 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADNT. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Adient Stock Performance

ADNT stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.21 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

