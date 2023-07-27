SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,799 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,708,000 after acquiring an additional 451,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,540,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 467,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

ETRN opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETRN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

