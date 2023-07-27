SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,206 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.