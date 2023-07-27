SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

CTRE opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $22.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

