SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,354 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Chemours by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Chemours Trading Down 0.3 %

Chemours stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.