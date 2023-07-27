SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,493 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,799,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,599,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

