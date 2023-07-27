SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,109 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,109 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 55.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.4% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEG. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

