SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,951 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.70. 557,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,057. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

