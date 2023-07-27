SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.81 and a 12 month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.18%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

