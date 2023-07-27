SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Iridium Communications stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

