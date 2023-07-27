SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,864 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,864 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 781,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 743,894 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $13,803,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,988,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,814,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

