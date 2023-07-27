SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 283,394 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 191.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXL stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. 53,981,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,702,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

