SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,064,273 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,064,273 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

