SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 32,258 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,258 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

Insider Activity at Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.58. 734,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,763. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 116.23%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

