SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 38,262 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,262 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of SLM by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of SLM by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

SLM Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. SLM’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

