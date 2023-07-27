SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $130,838.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Trading Down 0.7 %

ESAB stock opened at $67.50 on Thursday. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.39.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.26 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. CL King started coverage on ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ESAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

