Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.23 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

