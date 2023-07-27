Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) vs. Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Critical Analysis

Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A Terreno Realty 70.11% 8.83% 6.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shanghai Industrial and Terreno Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Terreno Realty 0 3 4 0 2.57

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Terreno Realty has a consensus target price of $66.29, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Shanghai Industrial.

99.1% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Terreno Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and Terreno Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Industrial $3.50 billion 0.43 $286.01 million N/A N/A Terreno Realty $276.21 million 18.57 $198.01 million $2.64 23.33

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Terreno Realty.

Dividends

Shanghai Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Terreno Realty pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Terreno Realty has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Shanghai Industrial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products. Further, it is involved in the raw materials sourcing business. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%). We target functional properties in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets in which we operate. Infill locations are geographic locations surrounded by high concentrations of already developed land and existing buildings. As of December 31, 2021, we owned a total of 253 buildings aggregating approximately 15.1 million square feet, 36 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 127.1 acres and four properties under redevelopment that, upon completion, will consist of two properties aggregating approximately 0.2 million square feet and two improved land parcels aggregating approximately 12.1 acres. As of December 31, 2021, the buildings and improved land parcels were approximately 95.5% and 94.8% leased (including 0.4 million square feet of vacancy acquired during the fourth quarter of 2021), respectively, to 554 customers, the largest of which accounted for approximately 4.9% of our total annualized base rent.

