Shell (LON:SHEL) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($36.54) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHEL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,750 ($35.26) to GBX 2,800 ($35.90) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($44.88) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.47) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,907 ($37.27) to GBX 3,268 ($41.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.18) price objective on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,007.30 ($38.56).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,396.50 ($30.73) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,334.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,389.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,082 ($26.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54.

Shell Announces Dividend

About Shell

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,945.03%.

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.