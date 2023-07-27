Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $291.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $272.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.39. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $598,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,582,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $801,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,050 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $598,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,582,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,347 shares of company stock worth $5,462,980 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

