Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Expands By 79.1%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the June 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMKBY opened at $10.08 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMKBY. Handelsbanken assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

