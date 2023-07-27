Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Grows By 183.3%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Trading Down 1.8 %
ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.
About ABN AMRO Bank
